Bursting 11 Common Myths Around Diabetes and Its Cure

With diabetes becoming a worldwide health issue, it is necessary to know the details. It comes with a lot myths and Dr Pramod Tripathi, founder of Freedom from Diabetes explains what it is logically.

Myth #1: Diabetes goes only with death... One can never become free!

Truth #1: Diabetics do become free of insulin and medicines permanently! In fact, through experimentation and research have formulated four protocols namely diet, exercise, inner transformation and medicine which has successfully freed over 6000 diabetics from medicines and insulin.

Myth #2: Another very common myth is "Diabetes is hereditary!"

Truth #2: This is a partial truth. Type 2 diabetes has a very strong genetic link but the genes are dormant (in a sleeping state and not dominant). They activate only when one's diet, lifestyle and stress switch them on. Interestingly, these genes can be switched off once you change your diet, lifestyle and stress levels!

Myth #3: Diabetics produce less insulin!

Truth #3: This is totally wrong when it comes to type 2 diabetics! The fact is around 95 per cent Type 2 diabetics have higher fasting insulin (more than 4). The real problem is not insulin production but insulin resistance (action of insulin)!

Myth #4: Most important test for diabetes is HbA1c.

Truth #4: This is a partial truth. HbA1c is the 3-month average of sugars so it is important. Ideally, it should be below 5.7. For diabetics below 7 is good control.

Even more important tests than HbA1c are:

Fasting Insulin (should be between 2.6-4)

HsCRP (should be below 1) - this conveys inflammation

Both tests help us understand insulin resistance which is more important than just tracking sugar levels through HbA1c.

Myth #5: Diabetics should eat after every 2 hours and they should not fast!

Truth #5: This is partially true! Eating in less quantity every two hours will keep the sugar under control, but the problem is the rise in insulin. One will only see a reduction in Insulin when the number of meals reduce. Fasting in a scientific manner is highly recommended and has given great results.

Myth #6: If sugars are controlled by medicines/insulin there is no need to control your diet.

Truth #6: This is factually incorrect! All medicines have side-effects. With medicines/insulin you are only stuffing more sugar and fat into cells which are already overloaded, so the problem increases. Long-term complications may also happen to people despite good sugar control.

Myth #7: Diabetics should not eat mangoes and bananas!

Truth #7: This is a partial truth. Bananas and mangoes have medium Glycemic Index. Diabetics can have them once sugars are under control. All our diabetics (from FFD) eat them regularly! More dangerous than these are Watermelon and Pineapple.

Myth #8: Sugar free sweets are fine for diabetics. These can be gifted to your diabetic family members, friends and teachers!

Truth #8: This is totally wrong if the sweet contains milk! Firstly, milk and all milk products contain IGF (Insulin-like Growth Factor) which blocks insulin receptors for 48-72 hours. Insulin cannot open the locks and this causes a rise in sugars. Secondly, sugar free chemicals like sucralose, aspartame can severely damage your intestinal bacteria. These bacteria help in producing vital enzymes and vitamins useful in energy production. Also many of these are harmful chemicals and cause autoimmune diseases and cancer.

Myth #9: Morning tea without sugar with 2 Marie biscuits is necessary for diabetics. At night also diabetics should drink one glass of milk.

Truth #9: This is totally wrong! As both tea and biscuits contain milk! Secondly, tea, milk, biscuits are acidic in nature. They increase inflammation. This inflammation (which can be measured by hsCRP) blocks insulin action.

Myth #10: Sugar is the cause for diabetes

Truth #10: This is partially true! High sugar in food will increase blood sugar, but the problem in most diabetics is insulin resistance happening because of fat, acid/inflammation and IGF molecules coming from milk and milk products.

Myth 11: Walking is the best exercise for diabetics.

Truth 11: This is one of the biggest myths! Thousands of diabetics walk daily for years but never become free of medications. This is because walking improves stamina and does not significantly improve muscle mass or strength. Remember 80 per cent sugar is in the muscles. So, these need to be stronger! Only those exercises which are against gravity or resistance improve muscle strength or mass. e.g. Climbing Stairs, Resistance Band, Weight Training etc. Thus, it is very important to have right knowledge of the disease which will definitely help in the approach of the right treatment.

On account of World Diabetes Day 14th November 2019, Freedom From Diabetes (FFD) has put up a 30-day Diabetes Reversal Challenge from 10 October to 10 November 2019 in which the participants will follow few key principles told by Dr Tripathi and get a taste of what freedom from diabetes is like.

