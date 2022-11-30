Busting Myths Associated with Collagen Supplements

Collagen is a crucial component of the body’s connective tissue that plays an essential role in holding the cells of the body together. It can be found in the bones, skin, muscles, and tendons, making it the most abundant protein in the body. Collagen is also the protein that is responsible for joint health and the elasticity of the skin. As collagen plays a critical role in our body functions, taking oral supplements is beneficial and essential. However, just like with any new health product, several myths are associated with these supplements, despite their popularity. So, before you invest in them, Shilpa khanna thakkar, CEO, Chicnutrix settles a few myths surrounding collagen supplements:

Myth 1: Collagen is only suitable for skin and joint health

While collagen is highly beneficial for skin and joint health, it also helps in quick recovery from injuries, improves bone density, provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, and increases muscle mass, among many others. It also helps improve your sleep and allows for wound healing.

Myth 2: We do not need supplements because we get plenty of collagen from our diets

If you consume a well-balanced diet containing meat, chances are your collagen intake is still lacking. This is because, in an attempt to reduce fat intake, we tend to prefer lean meats or fish and chicken without skins, significantly reducing the amount of collagen we consume. The increased disparity of collagen through dietary sources makes supplements a very reliable source.

Myth 3: We don’t need collagen supplements since our bodies are born with collagen.

While the body does contain collagen as its most abundant protein, consuming high-quality supplements is a wise choice as they help boost skin, hair, and joint health. Additionally, collagen production in the body decreases with age, making it another reason to consume these supplements regularly.

Myth 4: Collagen supplements give immediate results.

Many get disappointed when they notice no changes in their health after starting collagen supplements. Our body sends collagen to the places that require it the most. Visible results are witnessed only after a minimum of 4 to 8 weeks of consuming the supplements daily. It takes up to 12 weeks to see significant changes and improvements.

Myth 5: Consuming amino acids can replace consuming collagen for your skin.

While amino acids have numerous benefits, supplements cannot help you restore lost collagen. Taking hydrolysed collagen supplements is sure to address your health concerns better, enough to be absorbed by your body and improve your health.

Since collagen plays a crucial role in the human body, it is essential to include it in your diet through supplements or animal-sourced foods. In addition, a healthy lifestyle will go a long way for you. Don’t forget to speak to your healthcare provider beforehand in case of any underlying health conditions.

