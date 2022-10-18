CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Lifestyle » Butter Board Trend Explained, With Tips For A Hygienic, Healthy Serving
2-MIN READ

Butter Board Trend Explained, With Tips For A Hygienic, Healthy Serving

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 18, 2022, 20:02 IST

New Delhi, India

In contrast to the well-known charcuterie board, a butter board is a large block of embellished butter.

In contrast to the well-known charcuterie board, a butter board is a large block of embellished butter.

Before attempting the latest online craze, the Butter Board, bear the following in mind

The Internet has been buzzing with the #butterboard trend. First mentioned in a 2017 cookbook by Joshua McFadden, the butter board has suddenly shot to popularity. McFadden, in his book- Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables- mentioned the butter board as a way to enjoy crisp, freshly cut veggies by fusing their taste with flavoured butter spread across a wooden board.

Butter boards draw inspiration from French charcuterie boards, which usually refer to elaborate settings of a variety of cheese slices or blocks, curated portions of meat, vegetable sticks, crackers, and dips or sauces. However, butter boards resemble cheese boards more closely. These feature cheese products more dominantly, as compared to charcuterie boards, which focus on meats.

To make a butter board, one only needs to smear a wooden board with butter and sprinkle it with condiments of choice, bits of fruits, spices, vegetables, and herbs. These boards are often served with bread or food similar to bread. The idea is to scrape the butter with bread and eat it. This is supposed to be for community eating. The trend has now diversified, with people experimenting with other spreads such as peanut butter, vegemite, hummus, Nutella, chocolate, etc.

There seem to be endless variations and possibilities of topping and seasoning. However, there are some health risks of the trend that one should be wary of before making any new boards.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

There is an excessive amount of butter used in a lot of the videos trending on TikTok. An extra-large helping of butter comes with a massive serving of saturated fat as well. An excess of butter in the regular diet could put you at higher risk for obesity, hypertension, heart disease, cancer, etc. Avoid making butter boards with too much butter or avoid making them regularly.

Another thing to be careful of is the cracks in your wooden board. If there are any gaps, smearing butter will push it into the crevices, which are dark and damp- the perfect environment for microbes to breed in. You could avoid the risk altogether by shifting to a ceramic plate or a board made of non-porous material.

Also, take care of the hygiene around your butter board. With multiple people sharing the same board, there are chances of communal contamination as every individual could be leaving their germs on board. Small bite-sized pieces of bread that don’t allow room for double or triple-dipping can be helpful.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 18, 2022, 20:02 IST
last updated:October 18, 2022, 20:02 IST