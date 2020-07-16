Toast For Breakfast? Replace Butter With These 7 Healthy Foods For Weight Loss

Butter tastes amazingly good, and there can be no argument over it, ever. But if you’re trying to lead a healthy life with a healthy weight and all your organs in top working order, then butter is likely to be public enemy number one. The reason behind this is simple.

As a study in The Journal of Nutrition in 2018 points out, butter is packed with saturated fatty acids (SFAs), which is one of the unhealthiest types of fat out there. Not only does consumption of butter lead to weight gain and obesity, but it also leads to high cholesterol levels, diabetes, heart diseases, etc. But knowing the ill-effects of butter consumption is one thing and cutting it off from your diet is quite another.

The following are some delicious and nutrient-dense butter substitutes that can help you eliminate butter from your diet while ensuring you always have something to go with your healthy wholewheat toast.

1. Avocados

Packed with healthy fats, dietary fibre, vitamins A, C and B6, potassium, calcium, magnesium and iron, avocados should be a part of your breakfast anyways. Mash or chop it up, squeeze some lemon on top of it and put it on your toast to make a sandwich.

2. Mashed banana

Bananas are highly nutritious because they’re chock full of dietary fibre, vitamins (particularly vitamin B6) and minerals. Its high potassium content helps maintain the electrolyte balance in your body. So, mash the banana, put it on your toast and sprinkle some cinnamon on top.

3. Hummus

Chickpeas, sesame seeds, garlic, olive oil - is there anything good that’s not packed into this Middle-Eastern dip? Plant proteins, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and healthy fats are what you get with every spoonful of hummus. What’s more, it tastes brilliant with toast.

4. Apple-cinnamon mash

So, you like apple pies but can’t imagine it without a buttery pastry crust? Try mashing apples, adding cinnamon and putting it on a toast. You’ll get all the dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals that you need from this fruit, and great flavours as well.

5. Yoghurt

Not only is this ingredient a great probiotic that improves digestion, but is also filling because of its protein and calcium content. You can also mix in some fruits, nuts and seeds to the yoghurt to make it more nutritious.

6. Nut butter

Nut butters like almond butter, peanut butter, hazelnut butter, etc are a great source of plant proteins. Though these butter variants are also high in SFAs, they are still better than butter. Even so, use these butters sparingly.

7. Eggs

The eggs you put on your toast can be boiled, poached or scrambled, but you can be sure that they’ll be packed with proteins, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants as long as you use whole eggs.

