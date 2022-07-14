Butterfly Asana: How To Do It At Home?

Regular yoga practice has many positive impacts on both the body and the mind. They say yoga draws the correct balance between mind and body. It also helps in maintaining our posture.

Today, we are here to talk about the butterfly pose and its benefits. Take a look below:

How to perform butterfly posture?

Butterfly Pose is ideal for everybody as the posture promotes flexibility and lowers tension near the hip area.

How to do it?

First, sit on a yoga mat and join your feet. Keep your back straight and bring your toes closer to the body.

Next, holds your toes with both hands and now flap your legs.

Benefits of butterfly posture

1. Butterfly pose can have a calming and relaxing effect on the body.

2. It helps relax the lower back, hips, and inner thighs, which definitely relieves pain.

3. It stimulates blood circulation.

4. It can also help women during pregnancy time.

5. If you are someone who has digestive problems can add this to your daily routine. Performing this asana can help improve bowel function.

Yoga has numerous benefits and it can do wonders if done on a daily basis.

