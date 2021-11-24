Buttermilk Boosts Immunity, Helps Reduce Weight. Here Are Other Benefits

Buttermilk is a dairy product, which is extracted from cream. Although its name is buttermilk, it does not have butter. Hence, there is no need to be scared of it. Buttermilk is very thin and is acidic. Usually, people drink it with black salt and cumin and it is very tasty to drink.

If made traditionally, buttermilk offers more benefits. However, these days, it is made through machines, which reduces good bacteria from it. The healthy bacteria, carbohydrates and lactose present in buttermilk, boost immunity.

However, according to a report in Femina.in, buttermilk has many benefits no matter how it is prepared. Consuming buttermilk with food regularly keeps the digestive system healthy. It handles acidity and strengthens the bones. Buttermilk is very beneficial for people who are planning to reduce weight. So let’s have a look at the benefits of buttermilk.

Buttermilk is probiotic, which means it has healthy bacteria. Healthy bacteria play an important role in keeping the digestive system healthy. Hence, it also helps in problems like indigestion and constipation.

Good bacteria prevent the formation of gas in the stomach, which in turn prevents acid reflux. Properties of buttermilk result in quick digestion of nutrients in the stomach. Hence, it helps with acidity.

Buttermilk has vitamin D which helps in calcium absorption. Its consumption strengthens bones. Consumption of buttermilk after menopause is considered good in women. Its daily consumption on an empty stomach reduces the risk of osteoporosis.

As per a report published in the British medical journal, special biomolecules are present in buttermilk and they reduce cholesterol levels.

Buttermilk has nominal fat. Hence, it helps reduce weight. Its regular consumption helps in weight loss. It works as a fat burner and controls weight.

