Buttermilk Is The Perfect Drink, Here Are Its 4 Benefits

Buttermilk is one of the most preferred summer drinks. Traditionally, buttermilk or chaach is made by churning milk. The water left behind after churning the cream out is known as buttermilk. It can also be prepared using curd dilution.

Here are 5 benefits of having buttermilk:

Buttermilk has bad cholesterol lowering properties. Drinking it regularly can help in reducing triglyceride levels too. It prevents the welling of blood vessels and keeps our heart healthy too.

It helps in keeping bones and teeth healthy. The calcium content is 116g per 100ml. It makes all calcium absorbing components of the body strong. It helps to prevent Osteoporosis, which is a bone degenerative disease. Calcium is essential to cause blood clotting, muscle contractions and heartbeat regulation.

Buttermilk is great for the digestive system. It helps in regulating bowel movements and relieves constipation, the lactic acid present in the milk also helps the gut as it has healthy bacteria that helps in breaking down food.

Buttermilk helps in reducing weight as it has very less calories. The fat content is negligible which makes it great for weight loss. It makes our stomach feel good and keeps us energetic and hydrated. It is a great drink for summers as we lose a lot of water due to heat and sweat.

These benefits make it a great drink to have regularly so that we can reap the benefits.

