Buttermilk To Coconut Water, Your Best Home Remedies To Beat Dehydration

Unpleasant weather might also cause certain common health problems. Dehydration is the most frequent one. Before we go any further, it’s important to understand what dehydration is.

Dehydration is defined as a loss of fluids in the body. When the body is unable to retain fluids and there is more water leaving the body than entering it. Dehydration may be deadly if not addressed promptly. It can affect your essential organs and slow down your metabolism.

Dehydration is the extreme loss of water from the body, which is usually accompanied by salt (sodium chloride) deficiency. Dehydration can affect people of all ages, although it is more frequent in the elderly, infants, and young children.

We are here to provide you with some simple and every day available home remedies so that you don’t get dehydrated.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk, one of the most commonly used home treatments for dehydration, is rich in water content and high in minerals such as magnesium. It is not only gentle on the stomach but also serves as a natural probiotic, assisting in the treatment of diarrhoea and indigestion, which may be the cause of dehydration.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is one of the classic home treatments for diarrheal dehydration. It is isotonic, which means the electrolyte levels in this water are identical to those found in the body, assisting you in maintaining electrolyte and water balance.

Rice Water

Rice water, also known as rice kanji, is a common health drink used to combat the summer heat, heat stroke, diarrhoea, and dehydration. This is because rice contains B-complex vitamins, which might assist you in dealing with nutritional loss.

Bananas

Bananas contain around 70-79 percent water. Furthermore, dehydration can result in a mineral deficit in the body, such as potassium. As a result, eating bananas, which are high in potassium and water content, can not only assist to replace potassium levels in the body but also prevent dehydration.

