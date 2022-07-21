Bye Bye Dull Skin! Say Yes to Watermelon!

The scorching heat got doused by the monsoons, bringing with it pleasant breeze and extreme rise in humidity. Every season affects our body as well as our skin . The skin is the largest organ of the body and protects the inside of the body from the environment. It is naturally our duty to take care of our skin in return and pamper it with nutrients and products to keep it supple and healthy.

Watermelon to the rescue

This monsoon introduce watermelon in your diet as well as in your products. This sweet and juicy fruit is packed with Vitamins A, C, and E . These three vitamins are an integral part of collagen production. Vitamin C stabilizes that same collagen for serious long-term benefits like minimizing fine lines and wrinkles and also prevents them from coming back. Even the watermelon rind has anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce inflammation.

Eating watermelon as well as applying it to the skin will provide hydration, and protection from free radical damage.

There are few beauty products that offer a skin care formula with watermelon as their main ingredient. It will help with the fade of the appearance of dark spots, reduces blemishes, and corrects uneven skin tone.

How to use watermelon to keep the skin radiant –

Keep watermelon as a part of your diet. It will keep your body and skin happy, healthy and hydrated. You can use watermelon as a toner in your skin care routine. Take half a cup of watermelon juice and add in a few drops of honey, rose water and water. To keep your face moisturized and hydrated, mash some pieces of watermelon and add two to three tablespoons for raw milk. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 10-12 minutes. Wash it off. Take a watermelon rind and cut it into pieces. Put it in the blender and squeeze in a few drops of lemon. Blend it and transfer the paste to an ice tray to let it freeze. Choose watermelon based sunscreens to protect yourself from tanning and photoaging.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.