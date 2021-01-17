BYJU'S Young Genius: How Lydian Nadhaswaram and Meghali Malabika Prepared for Excellence

In the first episode of BYJU’S Young Genius, the host Anand Narasimhan first welcomed child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram, who has been called the ‘ambassador of Indian music’ by the legendary musician AR Rahman.

During the episode, Lydian shared his journey of becoming a talent to watch out for. He revealed that he was just two-year-old when he started playing drums and that is when his father and sister realised his talent and encouraged him. Later, Lydian's father motivated him to pursue piano at the age of 8.

Now 15, Lydian has performed at around 500 concerts till date. He can play blindfolded and even two pianos simultaneously. He won the title of The World's Best in 2019.

Lydian wants to become a composer for Indian film industry and Hollywood. He aims at becoming the world class pianist and wishes to play piano on the moon.

Renowned vocalist Shankar Mahadevan joined the episode virtually. He said, "Lydian is the star attraction of International Piano Day held in Mumbai."

He also praised the wonder kid and wished him more recognition for his talent.

BYJU'S Young Genius: Meet Lydian Nadhasawaram and Meghali Malabika This Saturday

The second child prodigy to join the episode was the 'Google Girl of India,' Meghali Malabika. She aspires to be a space scientist and utilise her knowledge on geography for the development of mankind.

If she gets to re-draw the world map, she said she will separate the 'fighting countries' and 'put them away from one another'.

The 14-year-old was later quizzed by the show host and she impressively gave all the answers accurately.

Both the geniuses were given one-year BYJU'S subscription and an award celebrating their excellence in the field of Performing Arts and Memory/IQ respectively.

BYJU'S Young Genius, a Network 18 initiative, airs every Saturday and the repeat telecast takes place on Sunday.