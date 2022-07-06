Calcium Supplements May Help in Gaining Healthy Bones But Are They Enough?

Bones protect internal organs, harbour muscles, and provide structure to the body. It is utterly important to build strong and healthy bones as they keep changing. When you are younger, the tendency of your body to make new bones is faster. However, the capacity declines with time. Hence, it is suggested to regulate the intake of calcium to support strong and healthy bones. But are calcium supplements enough to maintain healthy bones?

According to nutritionist Neha Ranglani, an integrative health coach, there are several factors that can result in weak bones. In a new Instagram post, she shared, “Our bones are such metabolically active tissue and are always lending its minerals to us in case our body needs them”.

What can make your body weak?

In the post, Ranglani highlights a number of issues that can turn into problematic situations for your bones. From less body movement to abnormal stress levels, there are several factors contributing to a weak body. Check it out:

When we eat highly processed foods, a lot of dairy and meat, we increase the acid load in our body, and to maintain the blood ph at 7.4 our body pulls minerals from the bones to neutralize the acid which weakens our bones.

When we don’t manage our stress and toxins exposure we create inflammation that leaches our bone minerals.

When we don’t have sufficient vitamin D, magnesium, and Vitamin K our body cannot absorb calcium which affects our bone formation and regeneration.

When our gut health is poor, it affects digestion and absorption of nutrients including the calcium supplement you keep popping which obviously affects our bone health.

How to make the situation better?

According to Neha Ranglani, only calcium supplements can never guarantee strong bone strength. Instead, one must eat healthily, and maintain a balanced diet. She suggested the things listed below in order to curb the issue:

Eat more plant foods- greens, sprouts, fruits, veggies, nuts, etc and avoid too much meat and dairy Stop buying packed foods with tones of additives and replace them with healthier options eg commercial biscuits with home-baked cookies Exercise regularly and move more Check your vitamin levels and supplement if necessary Manage stress well through self-care activities Don’t ignore your gut health and work on correcting your symptoms like acidity, constipation, and bloating!!

Disclaimer: The aforementioned information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts.

