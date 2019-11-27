Camila Cabello Admits to Have Stolen from Kensington Palace, Royal Couple Responds

Singer Camila Cabello visited the Kensington Palace last year to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero Awards finalists and she had a royal confession to make about her visit.

In an interview to BBC Radio 1, the Senorita singer admitted that she was “triple doggy dared” by the show’s host Greg James. James provoked her to steal something from the palace as a way to commemorate her visit — and the singer, admittedly, couldn’t resist.

James, who was with Camila on the visit, recalled, “We’re about to meet William and Kate and I said, ‘Steal something.’ I said, ‘Steal that pencil,'”

“And I was like, ‘You triple doggy dare me?” Cabello asked, to which James agreed. “You can not do a triple doggy dare,” she continued. “If there’s anything I’ve learned in my life, it’s that. So I did it.”

However, that wasn’t the end to the anecdote. Apparently, after Camila successfully stole the pencil, James decided to throw her under the bus. He wickedly called her out by announcing 'She stole a pencil!' And in a hurry to conceal her deed, the Havanna singer put the pencil in her mother’s purse.

Admitting to her guilt, the singer finally said, "So, I'm sorry. I still have it. I'm sorry, William, and I'm sorry, Kate." Her confession also got a quirky response from the royals. Take a look:

👀 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019

