Can Air Pollution Cause Lung Cancer? Know What Experts Say

Although smoking is one of the major reasons for lung cancer, recently many non-smokers have also been diagnosed with it. And now doctors are wondering, what causes cancer in non-smokers? Speaking about the same, a Consultant Surgical Oncologist at Masina Hospital in Mumbai told Hindustan Times that “the second most common cause of cancer is air pollution with particulate matter. Moreover, outdoor and indoor air pollution can also lead to lung cancer."

How Air pollution causes lung cancer?

Breathing in small particles can lead to cancer. These tiny particles get trapped in the lungs causing damage to the cells. However, long-term exposure to air pollution can cause damage to gene expression which may lead the lungs to grow uncontrollably.

How do indoor and outdoor air pollutants cause lung cancer?

According to the WHO, particulate matter is most closely associated with cancer. These particles could be present in both indoor and outdoor air.

Some examples of Outdoor Air Pollutants:

- Black carbon emitted from coal power plants, gas and diesel engines

- Particles from wildfires

- Carbon monoxide from burning fuels

Examples of Indoor Air Pollutants:

- Using traditional stoves in households for cooking and heating

- Use of solid fuels, such as coal or kerosene for cooking

- Carbon monoxide

- Tobacco smoke

Who is at risk of getting lung cancer?

- Anyone living in a city, especially near heavy traffic roads

- Those who are frequently exposed to dust and fumes

- People who smoke or passive smokers

- A family history of lung cancer.

How can one protect themselves from air pollution?

- Avoid burning wood and coal to heat or for cooking.

- If radon levels are high in your home, contact a licensed professional to install a radon reduction system.

- Reduce your exposure to second-hand smoke from cigarettes.

- Smokers should go outside to smoke or away from the room.

- Limit your outdoor timings when air quality is poor.

- Plan your walk for times when traffic is less busy.

- When driving on busy roads, keep the car’s ventilation recirculated.

- Do not use vehicles with diesel engines.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here