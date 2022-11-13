Can Covid-19 Increase The Chances Of Having A Stroke?

If you have suffered from Covid-19, it is time you take care of your cardiovascular health. Because research seems to indicate that COVID-19 may increase the risk of having a thrombotic vascular event, or thrombosis. This is when a blood clot forms and blocks a blood vessel, such as an artery or a vein. It can cause serious health complications like heart attack, transient ischemic attack (ministroke), critical limb ischemia, pulmonary embolism, and stroke.

According to Medical News Today, studies have found that people, who have had Covid-19 can develop abnormal blood clotting as an inflammatory response to the virus. Due to this the risk of blood clots forming also increases. If the blood flow to the brain is blocked, it causes a stroke. Keep an eye out for the following Stroke symptoms:

Stroke Symptoms:

The USA’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has mentioned that during a stroke, every minute counts. Brain damage can be lessened if the individual can receive fast treatment.

The first course of action is to know and understand the symptoms. These are the major symptoms of stroke, all of which come on suddenly:

Numbness or weakness is experienced in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body. Have confusion, difficulty speaking or understanding speech. Difficulty seeing from one or both eyes. Dizziness, loss of balance or coordination Severe headache

Act F.A.S.T.:

If you want to know whether a loved one is having a stroke, you can check it yourself. Remember the acronym F.A.S.T. In case, you feel someone is having a stroke, ask them to follow the following instructions:

F – Face: Ask the person to smile. Check whether their face droops to one side.

A – Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Check whether one arm is drifting downward.

S – Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. There should not be any slurring or difficulties.

T – Time: Contact emergency services immediately. Even minutes can save someone’s life.

Even if the symptoms disappear after a time, do not avoid seeking medical treatment. It is crucial to rule out a transient ischemic attack or ministroke.

