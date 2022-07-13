Can COVID-19 infection lead to iron deficiency? Here’s what expert has to say

Iron deficiency is a complex condition. It happens when our body does not obtain enough iron from the foods we eat or does not absorb the minerals effectively, leading to insufficient iron levels in the body. However, it also happens when the body has adequate iron but is unable to transport it into the cells.

Even after recovering, people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus continue to experience a variety of health problems which is why several studies have been conducted to figure out if there is any link between iron deficiency and COVID-19.

In an interview with Times of India, Dr Ankita Baidya, consultant, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka said, “Different studies have found increased inflammatory markers in severe COVID-19 patients, which actually produce hepcidin – an important chemical released from the liver, which helps in regulating and absorbing iron in cells.” According to her, it has been noted that COVID leads to iron deficiency as a result of a decrease in serum levels in the body of a person.

One can eat food that is rich in iron in order to get their iron levels back on track or reduce the risk of iron deficiency. Listed below are the food items that you can infuse into your diet:

Fish: It contains 1.4 mg of iron which is approximately 8% of the DV

Dark Chocolate: 3.4 mg of iron which is 19% of the DV

Broccoli: 1 mg of iron which is 6% of the DV

Turkey: 1.4 mg of iron which is 8% of the DV

Quinoa: 2.8 mg of iron which is 16% of the DV

Pumpkin seeds: 2.5 mg of iron which is 14% of the DV

Red meat: 2.5 mg of iron which is 15% of the DV

Disclaimer: The aforementioned information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.