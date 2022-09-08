Can Dancing Cause Heart Attack? Read to Find Out

Earlier this year, a video of a man suffering a heart attack while dancing vigorously had gone viral on the internet. Soon after the video surfaced on social media, a lot of people started discussing if dancing can be the cause of a heart attack in an individual. Generally, dancing is considered good for health. In fact, a lot of people prefer dancing in order to burn some calories. So, can dancing really cause a heart attack?

According to Dr. Vanita Arora, a cardiologist at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, dancing is considered good for one’s health. If you are struggling with obesity or hypertension, then breaking into a dance with high intensity increases the risk of heart attack and cardiac arrest. Apart from this, people who smoke regularly are also at high risk of suffering a heart attack while dancing.

According to experts, dancing is a good form of exercise for a healthy heart. However, no kind of exercise should be performed excessively, that too all of a sudden. Dancing or exercising releases endorphins in our bodies, which helps in keeping us healthy. If you are suffering from any serious disease, then dance or any form of exercise should be done only after consulting a doctor.

According to Dr Vanita Arora, people suffering from heart conditions should know these important things before dancing vigorously:

1. Patients whose arteries have been blocked should not dance or exercise. For them, doing so can cause a heart attack.

2. Even excessive stress can be life-threatening. Such people should do some kind of physical activity only after consulting a cardiologist.

3. Lastly, people who have had a heart attack before must avoid dancing vigorously. They should not only avoid dancing but also power yoga and aerobics.

