Can Derma Roller Reduce Acne Scars? Health Experts Answer

Taking care of our skin is equally important as we keep a check on our gut or heart health. Skincare now has become a daily routine and we often follow our favourite star’s skincare regime. Skincare helps in keeping skin from ageing, developing wrinkles, acne and fine lines. It also helps your skin to glow and look younger. Dermarolling is becoming the most preferred procedure in recent times. It is a minimally invasive procedure done with a derma roller, a device used for skin rejuvenation, to treat scars and acne marks.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dr Vinay Singh, Senior Consultant-Dermatology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram explained that it is a type of micro-needling that is gaining popularity among skincare enthusiasts. He also added that the derma rollers are widely accessible, and many people are jumping on the trendy bandwagon.

Dr Vinay further explained the procedure and said that the principles of Dermarolling and micro-needling are similar. “Dermarollers are straightforward hand-held devices that have a roller with several, tiny needles surrounding it to prick the skin. The way the method operates causes superficial needle punctures to result in a regulated sort of skin damage. This starts the skin’s natural healing process for wounds,” he added.

Dr Sonali Gupta, Senior Consultant, Dermatology and Cosmetology at Accord Super Speciality Hospital in Faridabad laid down the benefits of Dermarolling. She said that it helps to tighten the skin and reduces acne, and scars and diminishes the fine lines and wrinkles on the face. She also said that it helps serums absorb more deeply into the skin.

However, Dermarolling also has its fair share of risks. Dr Sejal Saheta, Dermatologist, Inurskn, spoke to HealthShots and mentioned the risk factors. She said that using the Derma roller at home is neither effective nor safe. The dermatologist further mentioned that from the safety point of view she suggested considering a medical clinic that has a sterile environment and is equipped medically. She also said that trying it at home and not understanding the face’s anatomy can lead to long-lasting injuries.

(Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on information from several websites/media reports. News18 does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts.)

