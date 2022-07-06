Can Excessive Use Of Headphones Cause Deafness?

Music lovers are often seen wearing headphones and they later complain of pain in their ears. Do you know excessive use of headphones can lead to hearing loss? In buses, trains, aeroplanes and metros, we have seen passengers watching movies, and listening to songs while using headphones. While this may look cool, it can actually lead to many ear problems.

According to a recent study by France’s National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), a large number of people in France are facing problems due to headphones. The study also shared a surprising fact that about 25% of adults in France are struggling with hearing problems. The main reason for this is the excessive use of headphones.

Apart from this, deteriorating lifestyle, social isolation and depression are also causing deafness, claimed the study. The study involved 1.86 lakh people between the ages of 18 and 75. According to the World Health Organization, about 150 million people around the world are currently struggling with hearing problems. By 2050, the figure is expected to be 250 million.

ENT specialist Dr Sharad Mohan claims that listening to music from headphones or earphones at 85dB or more can cause noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). Apart from this, staying in a place that has loud music can also cause hearing problems. Neglecting these signs can cause deafness.

How to avoid this problem?

According to ENT specialist Dr Sharad Mohan, the hearing loss caused by noise can be completely prevented. For this, one has to shorten the time of using headphones. He also added that one should be aware of the things/noise that affects you or cause hearing troubles.

To avoid such situations, keep the sound slow while listening to music. If you can’t reduce the noise, find a way to stay away from that place. If you have any problems, contact the doctor immediately.

