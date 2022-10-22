Can Hot Shower Or Bath Harm A Diabetic Patient?

The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies diabetes as a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation. While there is no cure for diabetes, some people can manage their type 2 diabetes by eating well and exercising. Often skin care is ignored, a few skin complications that may appear if you suffer from diabetes are yellow, reddish or brown patches, open sores, skin infections, and darker skin among others. As the winter season is approaching and we all love to have a hot shower bath to keep our body warm but did you know hot showers can actually be harmful to diabetic patients?

According to onlymyhealth.com, hot showers and baths tend to case inflammation to the skin, which causes the skin to get red and itchy which eventually peels off. The hot water can also disrupt the skin’s natural balance of moisture, robbing of the natural oils, fats and proteins that keep the skin healthy. Diabetic patients should try to avoid having a boiling hot shower or bath to keep their skin healthy.

If a person is taking a hot dip in a jacuzzi or bathtub one should know that diabetes can contribute to never damage, leaving your feet less sensitive to hot or cold temperatures. Stepping into boiling water could blister you before you feel a thing. So before taking a dip make sure you dip your elbow first to test the waters.

Other than a hot shower, one should keep moisturizing the skin as it reduces several skin problems. Moisturizing every day helps in reducing the chance of developing extreme dryness or even oiliness.

