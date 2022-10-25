Can Japanese Towel Exercise Give You Flat Abs In 10 days?

People spend long hours in the gym working on their muscles to have a fit body and eliminate the fat at the midsection. Popularly, exercises like sit-ups, planks, crunches, and much more help burn stomach fat. But this is a long process and probably takes months to give you the desired outlook. However, a Japanese towel exercise has surfaced online that claims that it can give desired results in 10 days. But is it really true? And that’s what we are discussing in this article. Let’s begin!

How to perform Japanese towel exercises?

Performing this Japanese towel exercise is quite easy. All you need is a mat and a towel. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Lie down on your back and keep your hands and legs spread out from your body position.

Step 2: Place a medium-sized towel under your lower back, just below your belly button.

Step 3: Now, put your feet about shoulder-width apart and touch your toes.

Step 4: Keep your palms down, stretch your arms above your head, and try to touch your pinkies.

Step 5: Stay still in this position for at least 5 minutes and then slowly let down your body back to its normal position.

How does this Japanese towel exercise help you?

This Japanese towel exercise was introduced by Japanese chiropractic and reflexology, and massage specialist Dr Toshiki Fukufsudzi. He came up with this to help relieve lower back pain and improve lousy posture with the help of fixing spinal alignment. He claimed this exercise could help lose weight by correcting the pelvis placement. However, other experts, such as Mallory Creveling, ACE-CPT, a personal trainer based in New York, opposed this claim.

According to her, “this towel trick may benefit your body alignment but wouldn’t be much help in weight loss.” This Japanese towel exercise works great for those who don’t have exercise equipment at home and need the high intensity of their workout.

Will this Japanese towel exercise work in 10 days?

This Japanese towel exercise is too good to be true in today’s advanced health and wellness world. It helps in body alignment but won’t give you a flat stomach in 10 days. In fact, nothing can in such a short period of time. It can only help improve posture, back pain, and belly fat but very little.

