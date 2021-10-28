Can Lemon Coffee Help You Shed Weight? This is What Experts Have to Say

From empty stomach exercises to drinking apple cider in warm water, a plethora of weight loss tips is present on the Internet. Adding to the paraphernalia, a new trend on TikTok suggests that drinking a cup of black coffee with a dash of lemon can help you shed some extra kilos. Known as ‘lemon coffee’, many TikTok users have opined that they have lost significant weight within 7 days of its consumption. The trend has been doing rounds on social media but not everyone had positive results. Another video was being circulated which stated that lemon coffee does not yield benefits. Hence, a lot of confusion was created on social media. The Indian Express reached out to experts to unveil the reality of this ‘weight loss tip.’

Talking about individual benefits, coffee works as a stimulant and helps to speed up metabolism. It also improves mood, while lemons promote satiety, and reduce the amount of daily calorie intake. Lemons are a great source of vitamin C and can also prevent damage caused by free radicals.

Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, senior dietician, Dr Parmeet Kaur informed that mixing citric acid with milk makes the entire beverage anti-nutrient. But adding a little lemon juice in milk-free coffee is harmless for a healthy person. He also mentioned that kidney patients are strictly advised to avoid consuming lemon coffee. She further added that adding lemon juice in hot beverages acts as a fat cutter, only if the drink is milk-free. But it is also important to follow other healthy habits along with it.

Anshu Chaturvedi, Department Head of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Fortis Escorts Hospital, stated that consuming the two individually has been linked with better weight loss results, better metabolism, improved nervous system functioning, and stronger immune system. But according to Chaturvedi, there has been no scientific proof, that combining the two can bear effective results.

For effective weight loss, it is important that individuals consume a healthy and calorie deficit diet. Regular exercise is also required for best results.

