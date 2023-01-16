Can Men Use Women’s Skincare Products? Find Out

Men’s skin is different from that of women’s skin and hence, their skincare choices should be different from that of women. Men should not use women’s skincare products as they are formulated to address specific skin concerns that are more common in women, such as hormonal acne. Men’s skin tends to be thicker and oilier than women’s skin, and men also have higher levels of androgens which can cause more sebum production and larger pores. This makes men more prone to acne and ingrown hairs, so men’s skincare products are formulated to address these specific concerns.

Also, men’s skincare products are designed to be less irritating to men’s skin and more effective in preventing razor burn, ingrown hairs and other issues. Men’s skincare products also tend to be more heavily scented than women’s skincare products. So, it is generally recommended that men use skincare products specifically formulated for men. Chandni Goyal, Head of Training, International Brands, House of Beauty explains the main differences between men’s and women’s skin:

Men have coarser, darker, and faster-growing facial hair; the average man’s beard grows 2mm per day A man’s skin is about 25% thicker with a tougher texture due to androgen (testosterone) stimulation Men have more active sebaceous glands and therefore more pores, than women. Both their sebaceous glands and their pores are larger and as a result, sebum (oil) production is twice that of women. Men have more connective tissue and higher collagen density and arranged to give better support to the surrounding structures of the skin and fat so their skin naturally ages more slowly Men’s skin can become dehydrated and extra dry due to the constant stress of shaving which can compromise the skin barrier.

Signs of aging appear later in male skin, but changes occur more quickly once they start. They are most affected by sagging skin combined with puffy eyes and dark circles.

It is because of the above differences and men’s intrinsic nature to give minimum effort to their skincare routine, it is important that men use dedicated skincare products that are scientifically designed specifically as per their skin’s needs and concerns for maximum benefit and healthy-looking skin.

