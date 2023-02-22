Various skin conditions such as acne scars, open pores, textured or aging skin, tend to lose collagen which leads to fine lines, dullness and pigmentation. One proven treatment that can provide a natural and permanent result is microneedling.

Microneedling is a procedure that uses a device with very thin, sharp sterilized needle tips to make punctures on the skin to treat the aforementioned skin conditions. While microneedling can be combined with other treatments like radiofrequency, PRP or even mesotherapy, it is the basis for the penetration of nutrients and substances that are applied on the surface of the skin.

Dr Batul Patel, Leading Celebrity Dermatologist and Founder, The Bombay Skin Clinic, says, “There are a number of variables in the treatment that are at the discretion of the dermatologist such as the number of needles used in the treatment, the depth of the penetration depending on the structure that is to be stimulated. Microneedling can stimulate all structures of the skin - collagen, elastin and ground substances. It can also shrink the sebaceous glands effectively working on active acne, open pores and excessively oily skin.”

When the needles prick the skin, the brain perceives it as a wound and regenerates collagen. When this action is combined with other treatments, the force of stimulation is stronger. There are newer devices that combine microneedling with radiofrequency where it is released either only at the tip or is oscillated between the tip and the surface.

Dr. Rashmi Shetty, Global Dermatology Expert, Founder of Ra Skin & Aesthetics shares the benefits of microneedling:

Reducing acne marks, scars and pits

Smoothening the texture of the skin

Minimizing fine lines and wrinkles

Reducing the appearance of pores or the size of the pores

Tightening of the skin

