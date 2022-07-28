Can PCOS Lead To Diabetes? Here’s What You Should Know

Women with PCOS are at a higher risk of developing type-2 diabetes. The diabetes cases are on the rise and the disease is directly linked to modern lifestyle as well. Lack of exercise, excess stress and increased consumption of junk food are a few major factors which cause diabetes. The Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in women is also linked to lifestyle to some extent. There is a lot of confusion about the link between PCOS and diabetes.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition in women. Women with PCOS produce higher amounts of male hormones. This hormone imbalance causes irregular periods and affects fertility. Statistics reveal that nearly 20% of women in India are affected by it due to lack of exercise, eating junk foods and hereditary problems among others.

What exactly happens in PCOS?

Small, fluid-filled sacs, called the follicles grow inside the ovaries. These follicles contain immature eggs, which never mature enough for ovulation. This alters the levels of estrogen, progesterone, Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) and Luteinizing Hormone (LH). The male hormone, androgen levels also remain higher than usual.

This disrupts the menstrual cycle, so women with PCOS get fewer periods than usual.

Can PCOS lead to diabetes?

Yes. Women with PCOS are at a higher risk of developing type-2 diabetes, a condition that affects how the body manages blood sugar. Their bodies make insulin, but can’t use it effectively which increases their risk of diabetes, as per US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Here are few other health conditions a woman with PCOS is likely to develop:

· Gestational Diabetes

The mother gets diabetic when pregnant and this makes the pregnancy risky and can lead to type-2 diabetes later in life for both the mother and the child.

· Heart Disease

The risk of heart disease increases for a woman with PCOS, and the risk increases with age.

· High Blood Pressure

Women with PCOS are likely to develop high blood pressure.

· Cholesterol

Due to the PCOS-induced hormonal imbalance in the body, there are chances of High LDL (Bad) Cholesterol and low HDL (good) Cholesterol, which again puts the heart at risk.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here