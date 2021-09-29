Can This Japanese Towel Exercise Give You Flat Abs in 10 days? Check out

Having flat and toned abs is a dream of every fitness enthusiast. People sweat hours in the gym carrying out muscle-building exercises and work on strengthening their core muscles at home. From sit-ups, crunches, reverse crunches, leg drop scissors to planks, spider planks, U-boat, plank tap, people try every exercise that promises to burn the fat from their abdomen area. It takes months of regular workouts and a proper diet to see changes in the circumference of your waist. In such a situation, if a workout promises to give results in 10 days, it is natural that one will get sceptical about it.

In a video posted by a TikTok user name, @tiabagha claimed that a 5-minute Japanese towel exercise can get you flat and toned abs, in just 10 days. The clip has been widely shared and has received over 2.8 million views. But the promise made in the video appears to be far-fetched.

For the record, this Japanese towel technique was developed over a decade ago by a Japanese reflexology and massage specialist, Dr Toshiki Fukutsudzi. The massage specialist claimed that the towel method can help you get rid of the belly fat, strengthen the back, and correct posture. He believed that the method can reduce an extra layer of fat around the belly, which is due to misplacement of pelvic muscles. Fukutsudzi claimed that the displacement in the pelvis placement is fixed by performing this towel exercise, therefore the person loses an extra layer of fat from the waistline.

What is the Towel exercise?

Step 1: On your yoga mat, lie on your back with your hands and legs stretched and placed away from the body.

Step 2: Place a medium-size towel under your lower back. Right below your navel.

Step 3: Place your feet shoulder-width apart but your toes should touch each other

Step 4: Now, stretch your arms above your head, place your palms down. Note your pinkies should be touching.

Step 5: Hold your body in this position for at least 5 minutes. Then slowly relax.

The claim made in the video seems magical but is hard to believe. Losing weight is not a child’s play and when not performed in a proper manner, might have adverse effects on your body too. In order to get a flat tummy, you are suggested to eat well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, drink a lot of water, improve sleeping habits, avoid or reduce stress, quit smoking and drinking.

