Can Vitamin D Rich Foods Lower the Risk of COVID-19? All You Need to Know

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble nutrient that is an essential immunity booster for the body. Although vaccination is considered a significant measure to prevent the coronavirus spread, recent studies suggest that Vitamin D can help protect against contracting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. More so, the supplement reduces the severity of illness if one contracts the infection.

A study conducted by a team of researchers led by Dr David Meltzer in the University of Chicago Medicine suggests the people with Vitamin D deficiency were almost twice as likely to contract the virus as compared to the ones with normal levels of Vitamin D. The study conducted on 489 patients showed the relative risk of testing positive for COVID-19 was 1.77 times greater for people with deficient vitamin D status.

While talking to Healthline, Meltzer said that he considers getting adequate vitamin D in the diet as an important preventive measure against the coronavirus. He ranked the intake of the supplement at the third rung just after masks and hygiene in terms of Covid-19 prevention.

He further added that there is a lot of evidence that everyone should start taking the deficiency of Vitamin D very seriously as lack of the supplement can increase a person’s susceptibility to the infection.

As per a recent meta-analysis of 40 research studies, daily, long-term intake of vitamin D is likely to provide protection against acute respiratory infections often associated with Covid-19. Whereas, other studies demonstrated that administration of calcifediol, a type of vitamin D significantly reduced the need for ICU for patients of Covid-19.

However, experts say Vitamin D boosts the immune system and helps fight ailments such as COVID-19. The supplement is found in food sources such salmon and other fatty fish, egg yolks, mushrooms, and foods fortified with the vitamin, such as milk. It requires exposure to sunlight to activate in the body.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here