Can Vitamin D Supplements Help Prevent COVID-19? Know Details Here

Vitamin D is one of the most important nutrients that the human body requires. It helps to build and keep bones strong and has several other benefits. The main source of Vitamin D is sunlight. The skin has the ability to absorb the sun’s ultraviolet rays, which in turn, converts them into vitamin D. However, many people suffer from a deficit of it because of various reasons such as older age, lack of nutritious food and a darker skin tone said a study titled Vitamin D Status and SARS-CoV-2 Infection and COVID-19 Clinical Outcomes.

The study further explained that Vitamin D is associated with ‘biological activities of the innate and adaptive immune systems’, as well as inflammation. Several people are of the opinion that low levels of Vitamin D may raise the risk of severe COVID-19 if infected. However, is it safe to consume Vitamin D supplements to ward off COVID-19? Should these supplements be recommended while a person is infected with the coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.

Additionally, the study revealed that people with low vitamin D levels presented an increased risk that may require admission to an intensive care unit (ICU), ‘mortality due to SARS-CoV-2 infection’ and ‘a higher susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and related hospitalization.’ It suggested that a ‘good vitamin D status’ might play a protective role in COVID-19 clinical outcomes and perhaps decrease the risk of becoming infected by SARS-CoV-2.

Meanwhile, in a study titled Can vitamin D protect against covid-19?, it was contradictorily revealed that ‘vitamin D and cod liver oil supplementation’ should not be offered to healthy people with normal vitamin D levels, as it will hardly have protective effects against the coronavirus. However, the study did suggest that vitamin D supplementation may be ‘beneficial for vitamin D deficient individuals’, especially when they are infected with COVID-19.

