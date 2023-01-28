Can Vitamin Supplements Do More Harm Than Good? Check What Happens When You Overdose On Vitamins

From individuals suffering from a vitamin deficiency to those on a weight loss diet looking to ensure their body gets the essential nutrients it needs, vitamin supplements are favoured by many people. A healthy supply of these supplements helps the body function well. However, if one goes overboard and consumes more pills than recommended, the consequences could be drastic and sometimes irreversible. Take a look at vitamin toxicity and how an over-the-top nutrition boost could harm your body.

ALSO READ: What is Hypervitaminosis A? Know about the effects and symptoms

A, D, E, and K are fat-soluble vitamins, and the chances of hypervitaminosis caused by them are higher compared to water-soluble vitamin toxicity. This is because excess water-soluble vitamins (C and B family) are expelled through urination. Nevertheless, there is a chance that these accumulate in excess in the body and cause harm, too.

Vitamin A:

Hypervitaminosis A, or Vitamin A toxicity, occurs when one takes 200 mg or more at once. Apart from that, consuming excess Vitamin-A-rich foods can also cause the condition. The consequences can range from nausea to increased intracranial pressure, coma and even death. Vitamin D:

Consuming over 50,000 International Units (IU) of Vitamin D supplements daily can result in severe side effects such as sudden weight loss, loss of appetite, irregular heartbeat, and even organ damage. Vitamin E:

An excess of Vitamin E in the body can result in Vitamin K functioning being inhibited. That increases the chances of haemorrhage since Vitamin K is responsible for blood clotting. Additionally, the consumption of Vitamin E supplements during pregnancy has been linked to abdominal pain and premature rupture of the amniotic sac. Vitamin B:

Vitamin B comprises of Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin B7, And Vitamin B12. Consumption of 1-3 grams of nicotinic acid (a form of vitamin B3) per day can cause high blood pressure, abdominal pain, disturbed vision, and even liver damage. Taking around 1-6 grams of Vitamin B6 every day for a long period can result in nausea, sensitivity to light, heartburn, and skin lesions. Excess Vitamin B9 supplements can impact mental function and the immune system. Vitamin C:

Consumption of too much of this vitamin can result in nausea, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting. People consuming around 6 grams of Vitamin C daily have reported migraines, too.

Note that most healthy individuals will only see side effects after taking large doses of these supplements. However, for people with pre-existing health conditions may experience severe reactions even with small amounts.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here