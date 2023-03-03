The period of eight days before Holi is called Holashtak and it is advised not to perform any good or auspicious work during these days. This year, Holashtak started on February 27. Holashtak begins from Phalgun Shukla Ashtami and ends on Phalgun Purnima i.e. on Holika Dahan. According to astrology, planets also become fierce during Holashtak.

Generally, any auspicious work is not done in Holashtak. But there’s confusion among people. Can they purchase any jewellery, item, property or vehicle during the 8 days of Holashtak? Astrologer Dr Pandit Chandra Bhushan weighs in.

Shopping in Holashtak, auspicious or inauspicious?

The period of Holashtak is regarded as inauspicious. Pandit Chandra Bhushan said that buying any jewellery like gold and silver is completely prohibited during Holashtak — which means the days of sorrow. So, whatever you buy during these days may become the cause of distress in life. According to beliefs, King Hiranyakashyap tortured his son, Prahlad, during the 8 days of Holashtak.

Pandit Chandra Bhushan further said that buying gold and silver is not advisable and if a woman or man wears it, it may lead to sorrow. He stated that apart from buying gold and silver, new houses, new vehicles or other things should also not be purchased in Holashtak. The 8 days of Holashtak can also be considered the days of Shraadh.

Why is Holashtak considered inauspicious?

The eight days before Holi (Falgun Shukla Ashtami, Navami, Dashami, Ekadashi, Dwadashi, Trayodashi, Chaturdashi and Purnima) are considered inauspicious because Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, was tortured during these days.

When can you do auspicious work?

If you want to begin something new or buy some item, then the auspicious time for this will begin from the day of Holi i.e. Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Chaitra month, which means that after Holi, you can start any new or auspicious work.

