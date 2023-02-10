Cancer treatment is one of the most stressful journeys an individual has to go through. It drastically impacts a person’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Most women of reproductive age who have been diagnosed and overcome cancer have certain questions in their mind, one of which is “Will I be able to conceive after cancer treatment?” There is no doubt that a woman can become pregnant after having cancer treatment.

“However, the likelihood of conception largely depends on various factors such as the age, type and stage of cancer and the treatment modality. The duration of cancer treatment also varies with type of cancer and the protocols used for treatment. Some cancer treatments can impair fertility, whereas others may not have any impact,” says Dr. Poonam Patil, Consultant, Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bangalore.

Women Are Not Allowed to Conceive While Undergoing Treatment

Chemotherapy medications can have harmful effects on the developing embryo, and can potentially cause birth defects or harm to the fetus, making it important to wait until the treatment is complete before attempting to conceive.

When Can a Woman Conceive After Treatment?

Once the treatment is completed and a safe interval of 3 to 5 years has passed, a woman can consider conceiving. “The reason for waiting a few years following treatment is to ensure that the mother is in good health and has fully recovered before planning for a pregnancy. This will enable her to take the pregnancy to term and care for the child and enjoy motherhood. It is crucial for women of childbearing age to consult with doctors to determine when it is safe for them to conceive, especially if they are on any kind of maintenance therapy,” adds Dr Patil.

For instance, in the case of breast cancer, patients may be on hormone therapy after chemotherapy as part of their cancer treatment, and there may be a window after a few years where they can stop the therapy, conceive, and then restart the medications as required. “Women who have had cancer of the ovary and uterus and have undergone surgical removal of these organs will not be able to conceive again,” opines Dr Patil.

As chemotherapy can potentially damage a woman’s eggs depending on age and drugs used, there are assisted reproductive techniques available before starting chemotherapy such as freezing eggs, embryos, or ovaries which can be implanted or used after the treatment is over. We should always keep in mind that the ability to conceive and carry a healthy pregnancy after cancer treatment can vary greatly from one woman to another, and it is always best to consult with a doctor to discuss and make informed decisions about conception after cancer treatment.

