It isn’t just your brain that forgets. Sometimes, your butt too can suffer from amnesia. It is indeed a medical condition often referred to as the Dead Butt Syndrome or Gluteal Amnesia. As the name suggests, it is basically your glutes forgetting their main function.

The root cause of Gluteal Amnesia is of course sitting for long hours and maintaining a sedentary lifestyle, which results in weakening your glute muscles. For instance, if you are working for long hours, sitting in front of a computer without taking breaks, or driving for long hours, you may be prone to Dead Butt Syndrome. Apart from that, media reports claim that sleeping on any one side can also weaken muscles. Poor posture is also a cause of this condition.

If your hip flexors are not stretched enough, it can lead to the dead butt syndrome too. Strangely people who run often are also prone to this condition. Apart from them, those who suffer from obesity or have deficiency of vitamin D, or Vitamin B12 are also susceptible to the condition, and so are alcoholics.

The primary symptoms of the Dead Butt Syndrome are pelvic and lower back pain. The best way to manage this condition is to take regular breaks from sitting and do light stretches or walk a little. Good nutrition also helps in preventing it.

