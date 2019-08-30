Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It

All the backlash has forced Khloe to turn off the comments option on her Instagram post. See it here.

IANS

Updated:August 30, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It
Image: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Loading...

Khloe Kardashian's latest Instagram images are drawing social media ridicule. Fans have slammed the reality TV personality for her decision to get lip fillers, so much so that she was forced to turn off the comments option on the post.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an image of herself advertising a skincare treatment. However, all through the next day, the pictures shocked her fans, with many saying they aren't able to recognise her anymore.

Khole sports a line-free face and a huge pout in a string of photographs she posted following her treatment. Many of her 97.9 million followers shared their opinion on the look.

One said, "If you can't close your lips… too much filler." Another wrote, "Omg more and more filler".

"You're much too beautiful to be messing with your face," lamented one fan.

The backlash forced the reality star to turn off the comments option on her Instagram post, but fans continued to share their bafflement on Twitter.

One tweeted, "Bro who is Khloe Kardashian anymore? She looks like a whole different person."

Another posted, "Y'all... tf is Khloe Kardashian doing to her face? Holy s**t". Yet another user wrote, "Khloe doesn't even look like Khloe anymore".

Her fans might have slammed her for getting lip fillers, but Khloe has always denied that she has had plastic surgery.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram