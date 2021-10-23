Canadian Designers Create Couture with Bathroom Tissue to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

The 18th Annual Cashmere Collection NEW Belle Époque in Toronto, Canada was kicked off earlier this week with breast cancer awareness and research as its theme. The show started with the unveiling of Bathroom Tissue Couture designed by 16 Canadian designers.

The designers created the gowns by transforming the soft Cashmere Bathroom Tissue into works of art. According to its website, this year’s Belle Époque Cashmere collection is inspired by the innovative, boundary-pushing turn-of-the-20th Century France.

Among the 16 designers who participated in the contest, an Indian-origin designer Anisha Kumar also presented her creation. Kumar is known for her ready-to-wear and made-to-order special occasion gowns. She launched the eponymous fashion label after a trip to India in 2018, which prompted her to showcase her Southeast Asian heritage in Canada.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUbapvelL2m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

According to Toronto.com, the Cashmere Collection will continue to support awareness of the breast cancer cause throughout this month. The opportunity gives Canadians a chance to actively raise funds by voting for their favourite design from this year’s collection through Vote Couture for the Cure at CashmereVoteCouture.com

For every vote cast by the audience, Cashmere says that it will donate $1 CAD to a maximum of $15,000 CAD (Rs9,08,157.56) to the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF) breast cancer efforts in the winning designer’s name.

The contest also provides the voters a chance to win a $1,500 CAD (Rs90,823) cash prize. That is not all that the bathroom tissue company does for breast cancer awareness, October also marks the return of limited-edition Cashmere and twenty-five cents from the sale of every such pink package of bathroom tissue goes directly towards breast cancer efforts, up to a maximum of $50,000 CAD (Rs30,27,480).

Susan Irving, chief marketing officer at Kruger Products, made-in-Canada manufacturer of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, said in a statement, “Our goal is to showcase Canadians’ strength and resilience with this larger-than-ever 2021 collection.

Our NEW Belle Époque theme serves as a reminder of the optimism and strength Canadians have shown through turbulent times, and honours the strength demonstrated by the thousands of people affected by breast cancer every year.”

