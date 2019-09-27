Canberra Becomes First Australian City to Legalize Weed, Here Are Other Cities Where It's Legal

There has been a long-due debate on whether to legalize the use of weed or not. While there have been reports supporting the benefits of cannabis in medicinal purpose, it is often consumed as drugs in many parts of the world. However, despite the debate, Canberra, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), has become the first Aussie city to legalize weed. The ACT Legislative Assembly has agreed to the Drugs of Dependence (Personal Cannabis Use) Amendment Bill 2018 in principle on September 25.

However, Canberra is not the only city in the world to legalize the use of weed. Here’s a look at few other cities and states that have made the use of cannabis legal.

Argentina

Using cannabis for medical purpose is legal in Argentina. However, it is decriminalized for small amounts and private consumption, as ruled by the Supreme Court in 2009. The medicinal use of cannabis became legal nationally since 21 September 2017.

United States

Weed is currently legal in some forms in 46 US states, though the majority only allows its use for medical purposes. It is legal for recreational use in Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, Washington State, Washington DC, and Vermont.

Canada

It was in the year 2019 when The Cannabis Act made marijuana sales and consumption, even for recreational use, fully legal in Canada. However, regulations vary across Canada’s 10 provinces and three territories.

Uruguay

The country became the first nation to fully legalize marijuana in 2013. In 2017 it began allowing sales in local pharmacies, whose purchase was limited to citizens.

Peru

In Peru, the possession of marijuana isn’t punished as long as it’s for personal, private, immediate use. The Congress there has passed a bill that legalized medical marijuana, allowing the production, sale, and importation of cannabis oil.

Spain

Another country in the list is Spain, where citizens aren’t penalized for growing or consuming privately. However, sale is technically illegal.

South Africa

Last year, South Africa’s constitutional court ruled that weed is legal. People are allowed to use marijuana privately, and can also grow the plant for personal use.

In fact, a number of European countries have legalised cannabis for medical reasons including Austria, Britain, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovenia.

