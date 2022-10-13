Cancer: What Are The Preventable And Non-Preventable Risk Factors?

Cancer can happen almost anywhere in the human body. In normal conditions, cells in the body grow and multiply to form new cells as the body demands it. When human cells become old or damaged, they die and the formation of new cells takes place. However, when the normal process breaks down and the body produces abnormal cells, they multiply and metastasize to give rise to tumours, lumps, and masses of tissues that may or may not be cancerous. These abnormal tissues then destroy body tissues and spread to other parts of the body. While the reason for abnormal cell growth remains unclear, various preventable and non-preventable factors have been recognized by health experts for the development of cancer. Here are a few important things that you need to know.

Risks that can be prevented

Obesity: Being overweight not only puts one at risk of developing cancer but it invites a whole set of diseases ranging from diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, and more.

Lack of physical exercise: Even when you are not obese, lack of physical exercise and physical inactivity can put you at risk of developing cancer.

Smoking: Nicotine is extremely bad and by smoking regularly a person puts themselves at risk of developing a whopping 16 types of cancer.

Diet: Unhealthy diet doesn’t only result in poor health and obesity, it is also a risk factor for developing cancer.

Alcohol: By drinking alcohol regularly, a person puts them at risk of developing throat, liver, breast, and other types of cancer.

Sunlight and harmful radiation: Exposure to harmful radiation and chemicals can damage DNA leading to cancer, likewise exposure to too much sun can sometimes lead to skin cancer.

Risks that cannot be prevented

Family history: Certain types of cancer are caused due to mutations of cancer cells due to heredity if several people in one family have had a specific type of cancer.

Age: With old age, the risk of cancer increases as the body’s capacity to fight a disease decreases rapidly.

Inherited mutations: Most cancers are developed due to mutations and if a person is born with such inherited gene mutations, they are likely to develop cancer.

Medical conditions: Health conditions like diabetes, ulcerative colitis, and cholesterol put an individual at more risk.

Contracting viruses, parasites, and bacteria: Exposure to harmful parasites, viruses, and bacteria due to environmental factors can cause various types of cancers.

What can be done to reduce the risk factors?

Diet: It is suggested that a diet that includes more vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, and less red and processed meats reduce cancer risk. According to Everyday Health, processed meat, charred meat, and food with acrylamide should be avoided.

Exercise: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is utterly important, one must exercise at least 30 minutes every day to keep their physical health in check. It doesn’t only reduces physical inactivity but also keeps one at bay from obesity.

No alcohol and no smoking: Addiction to alcohol and smoking should be prevented. In addition to this, unhealthy habits like chewing tobacco and secondhand smoke should also be kept in check.

Regular checkups: If you have a family history of cancer, regular checkups can help in the detection of the disease at an early stage to avoid it from becoming lethal.

(Disclaimer: Information presented in the article is gathered from various sources/studies. News18 doesn’t guarantee the accuracy of the facts.)

