Cannes 2018: A Look Back at Deepika Padukone's Fashionable Red Carpet Appearances

Actress Deepika Padukone, who has been on a sartorial roll, making one stylish appearance after another and charming onlookers with her beauty and dimpled smile, recently made her second appearance at prestigious Met Gala 2018. And after her impressive appreanace at the Met event, the star is all set to slay it on the Cannes red carpet once again with her uber chic style and stunning sartorial selections.The Cannes Film Festival will take place from the 8th to 18th May. Deepika Padukone will be walking the red carpet for the second time on 10th and 11th May as L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador.While Deepika pulled off a scorching red Prabal Gurung 'cardinal silk crepe strapless gown with hand draped silk gazar sculptural shoulder bloom and side draped chapel train' which she teamed diamond and pearl earrings and matching rings at the Met Gala on Tuesday, we cannot wait to see what the star will don for her upcoming Cannes appearance.And as we wait, here's a closer look at Deepika's previous Cannes red carpet appearances that impressed fashion connoisseurs from around the world.Last year, Deepika made her second Cannes appearance and the diva made sure that it was one that people remembered for a very long time.For her first appearance in 2017, Deepika turned up the heat in a bold dark purple Marchesa Notte ensemble as she walked down the Cannes red carpet representing one of the largest cosmetics brands - L'Oreal Paris. Needless to say, the sexy siren looked every bit the diva she is. Her bold and beautiful avatar stunned one and all.Take a look.(Photo: L'Oreal Paris India Official Twitter account)Cannes: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone at the opening ceremony of the 70th international film festival, Cannes, France, Wednesday. (Image: PTI)Her second appearance was equally, if not more, impressive. Deepika chose an emerald green Brandon Maxwell one-shoulder gown with a long train and a thigh-high slit that looked just perfect on her. The 31-year-old star had aptly teamed her stunning outfit with heels by Chloe Gosselin and chose accessories by de Grisogono. A high bun and statement earrings rounded off the diva's look.Take a look.Deepika Padukone pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loveless at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Image: AP)(Photo: Genesis Burson-Marsteller)Deepika Padukone attends the 'Loveless (Nelyubov)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Image: Getty Images)For those unaware, Deepika made her first Cannes red appearance back in 2010 as the brand ambassador of Chivas Regal.The actress had sported a beautiful white and gold Rohit Bal saree for her debut appearance. While Deepika looked splendid in the traditional Indian nine-yard with a strappy back-knotted blouse, her lovely, dimpled smile added the much need charm to her appearance.Take a look.