Cannes 2019: Here are a Few Statement Jewellery Pieces that Dazzled

Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet at Cannes 2019 in a custom Ralph and Russo Tuxedo for the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt. While her sartorial choice was undoubtedly beautiful, what stole everyone's attention was the statement Colombian Green Emerald necklace that the actress sported for the look.Entering its 72nd year, Cannes Film Festival is not only a cinematic extravaganza along with its red carpet moments and sartorial choices, but an event that sees iconic divas sporting custom high-end jewellery while making red carpet appearances at the French Riviera. From Bulgari, Chopard and Boucheron, the red carpet has played host to a number of intricate jewellery creations.The actor sported a 155 carats Colombian Emerald necklace from Chopard's Red Carpet Collection at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.Leonardo Dicaprio’s 21-year-old girlfriend was seen in vintage Bulgari diamond bib and earrings during the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" at Cannes 2019.The Indian actor sported earrings by de Grisogono at the screening of "A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée)" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival. The earrings worn by Penty are named India earrings. She also sported an Allegra ring by de Grisogono at the event.The Italian actress and model sported a crocodile necklace from Cartier’s new High Jewelry collection. According to reports, the diamond and the emerald necklace is a tribute to Mexican actress Maria Felix who commissioned a special order double crocodile necklace (based on her pet crocodile) --which became an icon piece of the house.The Polish model was seen wearing a Boucheron diamond ivy leaf necklace at the screening of "Pain And Glory during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival. The necklace is the iconic Lierre de Paris Question mark necklace from Boucheron.