Cannes 2019: Hina Khan Stuns in Heavily Embellished Orion Gown at Red Carpet
72nd Cannes Film Festival kicked off at the French Riveria with Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning and many appearing in their glamorous avatars at the red carpet.
Indian TV actor Hina Khan made a jaw-dropping debut at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival red carpet at the French Riviera.
Hina paraded past the firing line of paparazzi and fans in a stunning gown heavily embellished with stones featuring extravagant cuts which looked like a constellation all over her outfit.
The number belonged to Zaid Nakad's collection 'Orion' which he previously displayed during the Spring Summer 2019 Couture Collection Show in Paris.
The actor's neck plunging outfit also featured balloon sleeves leading to elaborated floor-length sleeves and the waist had a belt detailing.
Her tied hair updo revealed a pair of diamond earrings designed by Varun Raheja's jewellery brand, Azotiique.
Ditching the usual vibrant makeup, Hina decided to keep it subtle and classy at the red carpet. With her lips tinted in pink, she highlighted her eyes with glittery turquoise eyeshadow along with a dewy makeup look.
Among the Indian celebrities Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Daina Penty and Malika Sherawat will wow the onlookers with their appearance on the red carpet.
