Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan Stuns in Heavily Embellished Orion Gown at Red Carpet

72nd Cannes Film Festival kicked off at the French Riveria with Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning and many appearing in their glamorous avatars at the red carpet.

News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cannes 2019: Hina Khan Stuns in Heavily Embellished Orion Gown at Red Carpet
72nd Cannes Film Festival kicked off at the French Riveria with Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning and many appearing in their glamorous avatars at the red carpet.
Loading...
Indian TV actor Hina Khan made a jaw-dropping debut at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival red carpet at the French Riviera.

Hina paraded past the firing line of paparazzi and fans in a stunning gown heavily embellished with stones featuring extravagant cuts which looked like a constellation all over her outfit.



The number belonged to Zaid Nakad's collection 'Orion' which he previously displayed during the Spring Summer 2019 Couture Collection Show in Paris.



The actor's neck plunging outfit also featured balloon sleeves leading to elaborated floor-length sleeves and the waist had a belt detailing.

Her tied hair updo revealed a pair of diamond earrings designed by Varun Raheja's jewellery brand, Azotiique.

Ditching the usual vibrant makeup, Hina decided to keep it subtle and classy at the red carpet. With her lips tinted in pink, she highlighted her eyes with glittery turquoise eyeshadow along with a dewy makeup look.









Among the Indian celebrities Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Daina Penty and Malika Sherawat will wow the onlookers with their appearance on the red carpet.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram