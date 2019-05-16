Mallika Sherawat Rehearses Cannes Red Carpet Walk in Blue Glittery Gown

While the Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) has kicked off with a grand opening, actor Mallika Sherawat, who makes it a point to attend the French Riviera every year, posted a video of herself rehearsing for the red carpet walk. In the video, she is seen twirling in a powder blue gown without makeup prepping for her red carpet walk during her dress fitting.The Murder actress is gearing up for her glamorous red carpet appearance at Cannes. Mallika looks stunning in an off-shoulder gown designed by Tony Ward featuring glittery lines all over the dress.On her Instagram handle, she posted, "Preparations begin for the Cannes film festival @tonywardcouture @festivaldecannes @virginiecorrecommunication #cannesfilmfestival #cannes #mondaymood #fashion #hautecouture."Mallika also shared Instagram stories giving her followers a sneak peek into all of the outfits she is trying on for Cannes 2019.Mallika, who has worked in films "Murder", "Dirty Politics" and "Khwahish", wore embellished ivory trailed gown by Lebanese fashion designer Georges Hobeika in 2017.In 2018, the actress did her bit to ensure the issue of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children is heard on a global platform.The 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival started from May 14 and will last until May 25.On the opening day, Elle Fanning, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria, Juliana Moore and more made a grand appearance at the seaside gathering. The first day witnessed gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet making the opening day a perfect amalgamation of cinephilia and fashion.Among the Indian celebrities Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Daina Penty and Hina Khan will wow the onlookers with their appearance on the red carpet.