English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mallika Sherawat Rehearses Cannes Red Carpet Walk in Blue Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Daina Penty and Hina Khan are other Indian celebrities expected to arrive at the Cannes Film Festival.
Mallika Sherawat attends the 'The Beguiled' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
While the Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) has kicked off with a grand opening, actor Mallika Sherawat, who makes it a point to attend the French Riviera every year, posted a video of herself rehearsing for the red carpet walk. In the video, she is seen twirling in a powder blue gown without makeup prepping for her red carpet walk during her dress fitting.
The Murder actress is gearing up for her glamorous red carpet appearance at Cannes. Mallika looks stunning in an off-shoulder gown designed by Tony Ward featuring glittery lines all over the dress.
On her Instagram handle, she posted, "Preparations begin for the Cannes film festival @tonywardcouture @festivaldecannes @virginiecorrecommunication #cannesfilmfestival #cannes #mondaymood #fashion #hautecouture."
Mallika also shared Instagram stories giving her followers a sneak peek into all of the outfits she is trying on for Cannes 2019.
Mallika, who has worked in films "Murder", "Dirty Politics" and "Khwahish", wore embellished ivory trailed gown by Lebanese fashion designer Georges Hobeika in 2017.
In 2018, the actress did her bit to ensure the issue of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children is heard on a global platform.
The 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival started from May 14 and will last until May 25.
On the opening day, Elle Fanning, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria, Juliana Moore and more made a grand appearance at the seaside gathering. The first day witnessed gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet making the opening day a perfect amalgamation of cinephilia and fashion.
Among the Indian celebrities Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Daina Penty and Hina Khan will wow the onlookers with their appearance on the red carpet.
The Murder actress is gearing up for her glamorous red carpet appearance at Cannes. Mallika looks stunning in an off-shoulder gown designed by Tony Ward featuring glittery lines all over the dress.
On her Instagram handle, she posted, "Preparations begin for the Cannes film festival @tonywardcouture @festivaldecannes @virginiecorrecommunication #cannesfilmfestival #cannes #mondaymood #fashion #hautecouture."
Mallika also shared Instagram stories giving her followers a sneak peek into all of the outfits she is trying on for Cannes 2019.
Mallika, who has worked in films "Murder", "Dirty Politics" and "Khwahish", wore embellished ivory trailed gown by Lebanese fashion designer Georges Hobeika in 2017.
In 2018, the actress did her bit to ensure the issue of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children is heard on a global platform.
The 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival started from May 14 and will last until May 25.
On the opening day, Elle Fanning, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria, Juliana Moore and more made a grand appearance at the seaside gathering. The first day witnessed gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet making the opening day a perfect amalgamation of cinephilia and fashion.
Among the Indian celebrities Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Daina Penty and Hina Khan will wow the onlookers with their appearance on the red carpet.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth Samthaan Takes Care of an Ill Erica Fernandes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Set
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results