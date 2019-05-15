Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cannes Film Festival 2019: Selena Gomez Dazzles in Stunning Silk Outfit & 88 Carat Diamond Necklace

Selena Gomez attended 72nd Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her film, The Dead Don't Die and made heads turn with her dazzling, chic outfit.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cannes Film Festival 2019: Selena Gomez Dazzles in Stunning Silk Outfit & 88 Carat Diamond Necklace
Selena Gomez attended 72nd Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her film, The Dead Don't Die and made heads turn with her dazzling, chic outfit.
Loading...
Cannes Film Festival kicked off with a grand opening in the French Riviera and the red carpet witnessed some glamorous appearances especially by singer Selena Gomez.

The singer-actor attended 72nd Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her film, The Dead Don't Die and made heads turn with her dazzling, chic outfit.

Selena wore a silky ensemble designed by Louis Vuitton featuring a cropped silk bustier and a quilted high-slit skirt with a belt to complete the coordinated look.



She threw together a pair of metallic Jimmy Choo heels to go along with the silky ensemble. But it wasn't just her outfit that made heads turn, the neckpiece dazzled on her neck stole the show.

The singer flaunted the 88.16-carat diamond necklace set in platinum designed by Bulgari. Her hair was pulled in a prim bun by her hairstylist Marissa Marino revealing the dazzling piece of diamond.







On the make up front, MUA Hung Vanngo added glitter over Gomez's eyelid giving her a sharp cat eye look. To top it off, the vibrant red lip tint broke the monotony of the silk outfit.

From the outfit, hairdo to makeup, this look is definitely worth emulating from head to toe.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram