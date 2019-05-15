English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cannes Film Festival 2019: Selena Gomez Dazzles in Stunning Silk Outfit & 88 Carat Diamond Necklace
Selena Gomez attended 72nd Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her film, The Dead Don't Die and made heads turn with her dazzling, chic outfit.
Selena Gomez attended 72nd Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her film, The Dead Don't Die and made heads turn with her dazzling, chic outfit.
Cannes Film Festival kicked off with a grand opening in the French Riviera and the red carpet witnessed some glamorous appearances especially by singer Selena Gomez.
The singer-actor attended 72nd Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her film, The Dead Don't Die and made heads turn with her dazzling, chic outfit.
Selena wore a silky ensemble designed by Louis Vuitton featuring a cropped silk bustier and a quilted high-slit skirt with a belt to complete the coordinated look.
She threw together a pair of metallic Jimmy Choo heels to go along with the silky ensemble. But it wasn't just her outfit that made heads turn, the neckpiece dazzled on her neck stole the show.
The singer flaunted the 88.16-carat diamond necklace set in platinum designed by Bulgari. Her hair was pulled in a prim bun by her hairstylist Marissa Marino revealing the dazzling piece of diamond.
On the make up front, MUA Hung Vanngo added glitter over Gomez's eyelid giving her a sharp cat eye look. To top it off, the vibrant red lip tint broke the monotony of the silk outfit.
From the outfit, hairdo to makeup, this look is definitely worth emulating from head to toe.
