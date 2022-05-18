Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Casts a Spell in a Bengal Tiger Couture Sari Conceptualised by Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone looked retro-chic when she walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet draped in six-yards of sheer elegance. The actor graced the red stairs in a black and gold striped sari designed by celebrated Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The black and gold stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. The Bengal Tiger couture sari is part of the Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens.

The sari featured sequin work which shimmered as Deepika walked the red carpet looking fearless and elegant. An unusual canvas to work with, bling has found its way in Sabyasachi’s designs. In one of his recent posts, Sabyasachi shared a glimpse of his new collection featuring bling. Taking to instagram, Sabyasachi captioned the post, and wrote: “I think bling is joyful. But it didn’t come to me naturally, I had to work very hard to own it completely. But I’ve realised now that some of my best work is produced when I force myself out of my comfort zone.”

Deepika carried off the look with so much pizzazz as she smiled and posed for the shutterbugs. She paired the couture sari with statement pieces from Sabyasachi’s Bengal Royale’s jewellery collection. The headband paid homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, and she completed the look with a pair of classic chandelier earrings with an Art Deco gaze.

This isn’t the first time Deepika adorned a sari at Cannes, back in 2010, the actress attended the film festival wearing a Rohit Bal ivory and gold sari. The silhouette showed off her curves and she accessorised the look with matching jewellery.

Deepika who had opted for a reverse eyeliner for her Cannes 2019 red carpet look, this year as well let her eyes do all the talking. The intense black eyeliner and eyeshadow complemented her minimal makeup.

The opening ceremony was also attended by an array of celebrities including A R Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Urvashi Rautela, Katherine Langford, Eva Longori, Julianne Moore, Rebecca Hall among others.

