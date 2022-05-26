Cannes 2022: Here’ Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the Ultimate ‘Queen of Cannes’

The Queen of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is known for experimenting with her red carpet looks, brought her A-game to the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival 2022. Aishwarya walked the red-carpet wearing ensembles designed by Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, and Gaurav Gupta.

Aishwarya, who has been part of the Cannes Film Festival for two decades now, has always celebrated global fashion on the red carpet. This year, before stepping on the red-carpet event, Aishwarya posed for the shutterbugs along with her dear friend Eva Longoria on Day 1, wearing Valentino from head to toe.

Taking to Instagram, celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, posted a series of images of Aishwarya and captioned the post with a caption, which said: “On Wednesdays we wear Pink” Let’s get this started…(sic).

The hot pink pantsuit which was from the brand’s Pierpaolo Piccioli Collection was paired with matching-coloured shoes. The monochrome shade resonated with Piccioli’s message, the designer posted on Instagram, which read as: ‘Pink is liberation from the need to depict the world in a realistic way (sic).’

After a vibrant first look for the day, Aishwarya sashayed the Cannes red carpet in a black voluminous gown accentuated by multicoloured flowers.

The colourful flowers in large numbers were neatly arranged giving an illusion of a flower bed. The corset-styled top and the voluminous bottom played the perfect monochromatic canvas for this colourful flower arrangement. Styled by Aastha Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s hair and makeup was done by Stephane Lancien and Val Garland respectively.

For her final look, Aishwarya wore The Venus Sculpture, a custom Gaurav Gupta couture gown. Inspired by the birth of Venus, Gaurav created the ensemble as a tribute to the goddess of beauty and love, rising from the scalloped shell and transiting from the infinite, pure as a pearl.

“We live for art. We wanted to create magic, and Aishwarya’s timeless beauty has an almost other worldly charm, she inspires stories. Presenting Aishwarya as the new-concept Venus,” expresses Gaurav Gupta, on his Instagram post.

Aishwarya was accompanied by her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya on this trip. While her red-carpet looks received mixed reactions on social media, Aishwarya carried off every look with utmost grace and elegance.

