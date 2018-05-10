GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cannes Film Festival 2018 Kicks Off With Killer Red Carpet Beauty Looks

Julianne Moore kept things casual by pairing her flawless complexion and natural-makeup with a twisted top knot for an edgier red carpet vibe than usual.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:May 10, 2018, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Kicks Off With Killer Red Carpet Beauty Looks
(Photo: Julianne Moore/ Reuters)
The Hollywood exodus to the French Riviera began on Tuesday, with the opening of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Here are some of the most standout beauty looks seen on the red carpet so far.

Kristen Stewart

(Photo: Kristen Stewart/ Reuters) (Photo: Kristen Stewart/ Reuters)

The festival's Feature Film Jury member Kristen Stewart stunned with an elaborate updo that finished in a stylish quiff. A navy-hued smokey eye completed the look.

Julianne Moore

(Photo: Julianne Moore/ Reuters) (Photo: Julianne Moore/ Reuters)

Julianne Moore kept things casual by pairing her flawless complexion and natural-makeup with a twisted top knot for an edgier red carpet vibe than usual.

Penelope Cruz

(Photo: Penelope Cruz/ Reuters) (Photo: Penelope Cruz/ Reuters)

Earthy tones, matte textures and fabulously long lashes: Penelope Cruz stuck to her signature look for the screening of her new film "Todos los Saben," pulling it off with aplomb.

Cate Blanchett

(Photo: Cate Blanchett/ Reuters) (Photo: Cate Blanchett/ Reuters)

President of the Jury Cate Blanchett kept things simple and effective, with a shimmering lip lacquer, a hint of winged eyeliner and a dab of creamy pink blusher.

Lea Seydoux

(Photo: Lea Seydoux/ Reuters) (Photo: Lea Seydoux/ Reuters)

Bombshell waves and a dramatic side part were the order of the day for jury member and French actress Lea Seydoux at the screening of "Todos los Saben," teamed with a hint of metallic eyeshadow.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You