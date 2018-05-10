English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Kicks Off With Killer Red Carpet Beauty Looks
Julianne Moore kept things casual by pairing her flawless complexion and natural-makeup with a twisted top knot for an edgier red carpet vibe than usual.
(Photo: Julianne Moore/ Reuters)
The Hollywood exodus to the French Riviera began on Tuesday, with the opening of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Here are some of the most standout beauty looks seen on the red carpet so far.
Kristen Stewart
(Photo: Kristen Stewart/ Reuters)
The festival's Feature Film Jury member Kristen Stewart stunned with an elaborate updo that finished in a stylish quiff. A navy-hued smokey eye completed the look.
Julianne Moore
(Photo: Julianne Moore/ Reuters)
Julianne Moore kept things casual by pairing her flawless complexion and natural-makeup with a twisted top knot for an edgier red carpet vibe than usual.
Penelope Cruz
(Photo: Penelope Cruz/ Reuters)
Earthy tones, matte textures and fabulously long lashes: Penelope Cruz stuck to her signature look for the screening of her new film "Todos los Saben," pulling it off with aplomb.
Cate Blanchett
(Photo: Cate Blanchett/ Reuters)
President of the Jury Cate Blanchett kept things simple and effective, with a shimmering lip lacquer, a hint of winged eyeliner and a dab of creamy pink blusher.
Lea Seydoux
(Photo: Lea Seydoux/ Reuters)
Bombshell waves and a dramatic side part were the order of the day for jury member and French actress Lea Seydoux at the screening of "Todos los Saben," teamed with a hint of metallic eyeshadow.

