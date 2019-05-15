Cannes Film Festival 2019: Glamorous Capes, Gowns & High-slits Rule the Red Carpet

The Cannes Film Festival known to showcase the world's best film talents also holds the most anticipated red carpet of the year. Celebrities parade past the firing line of paparazzi and fans in their best outfits during the 11-day long film festival along the French Riviera.On the opening day of the 72nd edition of the film festival, Elle Fanning, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria, Juliana Moore and more made a grand appearance at the seaside gathering. The first day witnessed gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet making the opening day a perfect amalgamation of cinephilia and fashion.Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Chloë Sevigny, Margot Robbie's films are slated to make a debut while Ellie Fanning will be serving as the youngest jury member at the festival.Among the Indian celebrities Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Daina Penty, Malika Sherawat and Hina Khan will wow the onlookers with their appearance on the red carpet.While we await the appearance of other celebrities, here are the best-dressed divas on the first day of 72nd Cannes Film Festival red carpet: