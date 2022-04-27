Cannes Film Festival 2022: Throwback to Deepika Padukone's Iconic Red-Carpet Moments

Deepika Padukone who has graced the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with iconic looks over the past few years, is ready to make a grand entrance this year as a jury member. Deepika was announced as jury member of the 75th Festival de Cannes, and French actor Vincent Lindon is the Jury President.

Known for her bold and flamboyant ensembles designed by renowned fashion designers including Giambattista Valli, Peter Dundas, Ashi Studio, and Zuhair Murad among others, the actor and philanthropist’s stylish aura has always sparkled on the red carpet. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the looks have sparked conversations over social media, turning each look into a statement piece.

While we wait patiently to see what Deepika will be wearing at the film festival, which will be held between May 17 - May 28, 2022, here’s a throwback to all the fashion moments the actor aced on the red carpet between 2017 and 2019.

Unwrapped in Peter Dundas

The custom-made Peter Dundas gown featuring a huge bow on the bodice made Deepika look like an exquisite, unwrapped gift on the red carpet. The black and white ensemble also featured a thigh high slit, exaggerated sleeves, plunging neckline and a long train. The kohl-laden eyes and the high ponytail added the right amount of drama to Deepika’s overall look.

Being Cute in Giambattista Valli

Deepika’s love for bows was evident in Giambattista Valli look too. The voluminous lime green high-low gown enhanced with layered ruffles also featured a light pink bow. Deepika picked a pastel floral headwear designed by Emily London. While the overall look was cute and pretty, it definitely takes guts to carry it off!

Fearless in Ashi Studio

Looking fierce in fuchsia pink, Deepika slayed the red carpet in a flamboyant textured gown designed by Ashi Studio. The avant-garde silhouette and the vibrant colour palette celebrated Deepika’s charisma at the film festival in 2018.

Sheer Me Out in Zuhair Murad

Deepika’s angelic look for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival will always be remembered for its sheer elegance. Designed by Zuhair Murad, the fishtail gown paired with cape was brought to life with the intricate embroidery created all over the ensemble.

Keeping it Risqué in Marchesa

The plum-hued tulle gown by Marchesa was a bold move by the actor. The one shoulder gown was enhanced with an embellished bodice and the sheer fabric accentuated Deepika’s silhouette. Flirty and chic, the Marchesa gown was one of the favourites on the red carpet at Cannes 2017.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.