While you may maintain a strict beauty regimen, there is one thing that is hard to control — unwanted facial hair. It can be annoying to spot them on your face. According to Femina, a 2006 study held in the United Kingdom revealed that women with facial hair spend more than one and a half hours a week trying to deal with this issue. They can go through clinical levels of anxiety too. But one may not be wanting to use chemical products to deal with this problem, as they have the potential to damage your skin. Luckily, there are some natural remedies available that can help you in removing unwanted facial hair.

Have a look at 3 simple but effective remedies to remove unwanted facial hair:

Oatmeal and Banana

As oatmeal is high in antioxidants, using it as a scrub will help in reducing skin redness. This paste will not only allow you to get rid of your facial hair, but also make your skin glow. Just prepare a paste from two tablespoons of oatmeal and a ripe banana, and then apply this paste to the affected areas. Rinse it off with cool water after 15 minutes of massaging it.

Lemon and Honey

Mix two tablespoons each of sugar, lemon juice, and honey. The mixture is required to be heated for about three minutes before adding water to thin it out as needed. Apply the cornflour to the affected areas and spread the paste in the direction of hair growth once the paste has cooled. Now, pull the hair out in the opposite direction of its growth using a waxing strip or a cotton cloth. In case you have dry skin, this method is highly recommended because honey helps to moisturise the skin.

Potato and Lentil

Five tablespoons of potato juice should be mixed with one tablespoon each of honey and lemon juice. Grind the lentils into a smooth paste. Apply the mixture to the affected area for about 20 minutes after combining all the ingredients. After it has dried completely, rinse it off. The thin crust that is formed by this paste helps in hair removal. Potato aids in bleaching the hair, reducing its visibility.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here