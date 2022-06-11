Capsicum Trivia: No, The Shimla Mirch Didn't Come From Shimla; Know its Origins

If there is one vegetable that brings a spark to the eyes of even the most clueless cook, it is capsicum. These non-spicy chillies with hollow innards clumped with a collection of seeds all around the outer portion, available in deep green, bright yellow, and vivid red colours, may be the only vegetable that suits well in almost every cuisine.

But have you ever wondered where it came from? We will tell you.

Capsicum origins:

Even though capsicum is extensively consumed in India, it didn’t originate from here. The vegetable was found in South and Central America and brought to Europe by Christopher Columbus when he sailed from the Americas. Capsicum has been used in cooking from 6000 BC, according to historical records. But how did it get its Hindi name?

Arrival in India

It is believed that the British introduced it to India during their reign. During British rule in India, they used to make Shimla the capital of the country. They brought seeds of capsicum from America and with the help of favourable environmental conditions in the hilly region, it flourished.

People began producing it in great numbers due to its high yield and delicious taste. And since it was cultivated here in Shimla, the name of the district is still used to refer to the vegetable.

Rich in Vitamin C and antioxidant

Capsicums aid in the activation of thermogenesis and the rise of metabolic rate. Unlike spicy peppers, they have a modest thermogenic activity that improves metabolism without boosting heart rate or blood pressure.

It’s also high in vitamin C. Vitamin C-rich foods are beneﬁcial to the immune system. Capsicum’s vitamin C helps protect the body against illness by stimulating the creation of white blood cells.

Use in India

Due to its foreign origin and approach, ever after being extensively consumed in India, the vegetable falls in the exotic veggies category. Capsicum is mainly used in continental dishes, such as pizza toppings and other Italian dishes, Chinese cuisine, and many more. They are also used as part of the garnishing or dressing of many continental salads.

