Cardi B Cannot Wait To Get Intimate with Husband Offset, Post Pregnancy
Cardi don't care; the award-winning rapper has always been open about what she likes, and what she doesn't.
(Image: AP)
Rapper Cardi B says she is counting down the days until she can get intimate with her husband Offset again.
Taking to her Twitter account, the 25-year-old rapper uploaded a photograph of Offset and wrote: "Hey cowboy, I want to take a ride on your horse."
When a fan told her that she's probably still healing from giving birth, Cardi shot back: "3 weeks and 4 days Yes b***h I'm counting, wassup!"
Prior to going into labour, Cardi had the same problem as she wanted to relieve some tension with the 26-year-old rapper but her baby bump was making her out of breath.
(With IANS inputs)
