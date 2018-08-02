Cardi B Cannot Wait To Get Intimate with Husband Offset, Post Pregnancy

Hey cowboy ,I want to take a ride on your horse pic.twitter.com/7q5oGVFnZP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2018

Rapper Cardi B says she is counting down the days until she can get intimate with her husband Offset again.Taking to her Twitter account, the 25-year-old rapper uploaded a photograph of Offset and wrote: "Hey cowboy, I want to take a ride on your horse."When a fan told her that she's probably still healing from giving birth, Cardi shot back: "3 weeks and 4 days Yes b***h I'm counting, wassup!"Prior to going into labour, Cardi had the same problem as she wanted to relieve some tension with the 26-year-old rapper but her baby bump was making her out of breath.(With IANS inputs)