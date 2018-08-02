GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Cardi B Cannot Wait To Get Intimate with Husband Offset, Post Pregnancy

Cardi don't care; the award-winning rapper has always been open about what she likes, and what she doesn't.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2018, 9:28 AM IST
(Image: AP)
Rapper Cardi B says she is counting down the days until she can get intimate with her husband Offset again.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 25-year-old rapper uploaded a photograph of Offset and wrote: "Hey cowboy, I want to take a ride on your horse."




When a fan told her that she's probably still healing from giving birth, Cardi shot back: "3 weeks and 4 days Yes b***h I'm counting, wassup!"




Prior to going into labour, Cardi had the same problem as she wanted to relieve some tension with the 26-year-old rapper but her baby bump was making her out of breath.

(With IANS inputs)

