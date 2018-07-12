English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cardi B Gives Birth to Daughter with Rapper Offest; Guess What Her Name Is
Cardi B, who has quickly risen to become one of the most prominent women in hip-hop, has become a mother, announcing Wednesday the birth of daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.
(Image: AP)
Cardi B, the 25-year-old New York rapper broke the news on Instagram where she posted a picture of herself pregnant, nude and tattooed in a room full of flowers, and said her daughter was born Tuesday.
Cardi B, who previously revealed the baby's gender, had the child with fellow rapper Offset, one-third of the hard-living Atlanta hip hop trio Migos. He has three other children from previous relationships. The baby's name clearly reflects her father, who was born as Kiari Kendrell Cephus. Migos has put out albums entitled Culture and Culture II.
Cardi B has become one of the biggest new stars on the US musical landscape since the runaway success last year of her song Bodak Yellow, which touches on her former life making ends meet as a stripper. A Bronx native whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, Cardi B recently returned to number one on the US singles chart with I Like It, which nods musically to her Latin heritage.
Cardi B initially kept her pregnancy under wraps before showing off her baby bump in an April television performance on Saturday Night Live. She went ahead afterward with a performance at Coachella, the leading US music festival, where she briefly twerked despite her belly on a stage whose pole dancers alluded to her past. She recently confirmed reports that she secretly married Offset. Cardi B -- whose debut album is entitled Invasion of Privacy -- voiced anger at the news coming out but said "at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock."
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
Also Watch
Cardi B, who previously revealed the baby's gender, had the child with fellow rapper Offset, one-third of the hard-living Atlanta hip hop trio Migos. He has three other children from previous relationships. The baby's name clearly reflects her father, who was born as Kiari Kendrell Cephus. Migos has put out albums entitled Culture and Culture II.
Kulture ❤️❤️anything else woulda been basic 💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️Okrrrrr— iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 12, 2018
Cardi B has become one of the biggest new stars on the US musical landscape since the runaway success last year of her song Bodak Yellow, which touches on her former life making ends meet as a stripper. A Bronx native whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, Cardi B recently returned to number one on the US singles chart with I Like It, which nods musically to her Latin heritage.
Cardi B initially kept her pregnancy under wraps before showing off her baby bump in an April television performance on Saturday Night Live. She went ahead afterward with a performance at Coachella, the leading US music festival, where she briefly twerked despite her belly on a stage whose pole dancers alluded to her past. She recently confirmed reports that she secretly married Offset. Cardi B -- whose debut album is entitled Invasion of Privacy -- voiced anger at the news coming out but said "at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock."
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched in India at Rs 46.6 lakh
- 'They're Going Home': Twitter Trolls English Fans After Croatia Beats England in World Cup Semis
- Kylie Jenner, Aged 20, Will Soon Be a Billionaire; What Have YOU Done With Your Life?
- Move Over Messi, Virender Sehwag Has Found 'Messi Ka Chacha' on the Internet
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post