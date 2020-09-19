Take the pledge to vote

Cardi B Says She is 'Not Hurt' After Filing for Divorce from Offset

Talking about the separation in an Instagram Live, Cardi B revealed that she is "not hurt" about ending her three-year marriage with Offset.

IANS

Updated:September 19, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
Rapper Cardi B says she has not shed tears since filing for divorce from rapper Offset. The WAP hitmaker had filed for divorce from Offset at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday, citing the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation".

Talking about the separation in an Instagram Live video, she revealed that she is "not hurt" about ending her three-year marriage. She has been getting a lot of support from fans. Thanking them, Cardi said, "I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it. I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear."

Cardi admitted that although her previous fallout in 2018 with Offset made her "stressed out" and "sad", she isn't upset about their latest split.

"This time, I wasn't crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s*** that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating," she said, before refuting rumours that Offset "has a baby on the way".

"I'm seeing people (saying) 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole complete lie," Cardi said.

She went on to explain why she had called it quits with the rapper, with whom she shares two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

"I just got tired of arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be... you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people."

Cardi also shot down accusations that she was filing for divorce "for clout". "I don't do stunts. I don't need stunts and I don't need any stunts that comes to family to sell anything," she said. "I don't understand why people want (the) reason for the divorce to be something so, so bad," she said.

